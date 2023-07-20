LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – The accessibility of cannabis in Louisiana has undergone major changes in recent years, causing confusion among citizens and legislators over what is legal. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the topic and seeks to provide clarity on Louisiana Spotlight Shorts: High Times, premiering Friday, July 28 at 8:00pm.

In 2019, House Bill 491 was passed to create the state’s first consumable hemp industry, which allowed the production and distribution of hemp products in Louisiana. But loopholes inadvertently legalized high-inducing products across the state that today can be found in smoke shops, corner stores and gas stations.

With hemp products flourishing and the state’s medical marijuana industry growing every day, it’s understandable for citizens to wonder whether cannabis is now legal in Louisiana. “This program brings some much-needed clarity about the confusion surrounding current laws regarding cannabis and hemp products in the state,” says LPB Executive Producer Linda Midgett. “It’s important that we all fully understand how these products, whether prescribed or over-the-counter, impact our bodies so people can make informed decisions about whether and how to use them.”

Producer Ben Johnson was surprised at how much the cannabis industry is thriving in Louisiana. “Over the course of this production, I’ve been amazed at the rapid pace of change in our state’s hemp and marijuana laws, as well as the adaptability of the cannabis industry to navigate these laws quickly. The cannabis industry in Louisiana is far more robust than I was anticipating,” says Johnson.

This is the first Louisiana Spotlight Shorts – a division of LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight series. This unique 30-minute news documentary format takes viewers into the field, immersing them in a topic from multiple perspectives. Kara St. Cyr, Louisiana State We’re In Reporter/Producer will host the program.

Louisiana Spotlight Shorts: High Times encores Sunday, July 30 at 5:30pm. On the night of the broadcast premiere, the program will also be available for streaming at www.lpb.org/louisianaspotlight, on the LPB YouTube channel, and with the LPB App. Go to www.lpb.org/louisianaspotlight to explore past episodes of Louisiana Spotlight.

For more information, contact Colleen Spillane, Public Information Officer, Louisiana Public Broadcasting at (225)-767-4453 or 1-800-272-8161 ext. 4453 or by email at cspillane@lpb.org.

