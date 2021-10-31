Louisianians can watch Gov. Edwards join climate change discussions on Monday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-19, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

GLASGOW, Scotland (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will join in two discussions at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Monday, Nov. 1.

Tomorrow, I will participate in two discussions about environmental resiliency and energy transition at #COP26. #lagov



8 a.m. CST Discussion with the Environmental Defense fund: https://t.co/FL4FUOofI4.



9 a.m. CST Climate Resilience Adaptation Panel: https://t.co/9gULPtUe44. pic.twitter.com/rtNcPgfhfX — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 31, 2021

Edwards traveled to Scotland to represent the state of Louisiana at COP26. The first day of the conference is Sunday, Oct. 31, and will go on through Thursday, Nov. 4. He will discuss climate change, clean energy and the creation of sustainable communities.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference #COP26 opened today with the key aims of raising ambition on all fronts and finalizing the Paris Agreement’s implementation guidelines.



PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/nmkDE1OA6A pic.twitter.com/8XUxXWkaQ2 — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) October 31, 2021

The first discussion begins at 8 a.m. and Edwards will talk with the Environmental Defense Fund about energy transitions and more. Click this link to watch the Environmental Defense Fund live stream on Youtube at 8 a.m.

Edwards will then join the Multi-level Government Action on Climate Resilience Adaptation panel at 9 a.m. Registration is needed to watch the live stream, which can be filled out here.