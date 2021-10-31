Louisianians can watch Gov. Edwards join climate change discussions on Monday

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-19, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

GLASGOW, Scotland (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will join in two discussions at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Monday, Nov. 1.

Edwards traveled to Scotland to represent the state of Louisiana at COP26. The first day of the conference is Sunday, Oct. 31, and will go on through Thursday, Nov. 4. He will discuss climate change, clean energy and the creation of sustainable communities.

The first discussion begins at 8 a.m. and Edwards will talk with the Environmental Defense Fund about energy transitions and more. Click this link to watch the Environmental Defense Fund live stream on Youtube at 8 a.m.

Edwards will then join the Multi-level Government Action on Climate Resilience Adaptation panel at 9 a.m. Registration is needed to watch the live stream, which can be filled out here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story