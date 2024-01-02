NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the third year in a row, Louisiana will be bringing back an award for our float in the 135th Rose Prade. The parade rolls through Pasadena, California.

This year, Louisiana has won the Showmanship Award. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says this award is presented to the float that represents showmanship and entertainment.

“We’re very excited to kick off the Louisiana Office of Tourism 2024 Year of Music campaign with this recognition,” said Nungesser.

2024 will mark the third consecutive year the state has participated in the parade, the third year the float has brought home an award, and the second Showmanship award they have won.

In 2022, the work depicting the swamp lands, Mardi Gras and all things Louisiana, won the Wrigley Legacy award for an outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

The theme for the 2024 parade was “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” Louisiana’s float contained a ‘larger-than-life” jester surrounded by second-line umbrellas and fleur-de-lis in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold.

