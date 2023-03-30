MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — If you don’t mind, don’t say anything because what you’re about to see is a secret! Well, sort of.
Her name may not be Peter Cottontail but if the price is right, Hailey Frey will come to your yard and “egg” it with Easter eggs.
With her business Just Yard It Y’all, Frey’s undercover operation takes place in front yards across the North Shore.
Behind her laptop, the 26-year-old’s real job is working behind the scenes in the Louisiana movie and TV business — something that transfers easily to her secret business.
Now, she’s hoping to make some extra holiday cash by scrambling to your home and making it Easter-ready.
Latest Stories
- High school students say they’ve found new way to prove Pythagorean theorem
- Camden mother and son charged with animal cruelty after several dogs were found dead at residence, police say
- DeSantis’ new board says Disney stripped its power: ‘Never seen anything like this’
- AG Landry: Louisiana bill would ‘expose’ criminal justice players not doing their jobs
- Holy Carp! 67-pound invasive fish caught in Oklahoma