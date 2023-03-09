BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 70 kids from 10 different parishes throughout the state gathered in Plain Dealing this past weekend for a friendly shooting competition hosted by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The kids and their families gathered at the Bossier Sheriff Shooting Sports complex to learn about gun safety and participate in a friendly trap shooting competition. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies wanted to help prepare the young competitors for the state regional shoot on March 31st.

Deputy James Lonadier, the lead instructor for youth gun safety, judged the event.

Sheriff Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will offer nine sessions for the Sheriff’s Summer Camp this summer.

May 30-June 1

June 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

July 5-7, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27

During the camp, students learn archery, target BB gun, and shotgun use and safety. When camp ends, students will get their LA. Hunter’s Education certification.

Contact Deputy James Lonadier for more information at jlonadier@bossiersheriff.com.