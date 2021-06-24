Louisiana Workforce Commission launches “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the state continues opening back up after COVID-19 restrictions, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launches their “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign.

This campaign is designed to encourage Louisianans to jump back into the workforce now that 1.5 million residents are fully vaccinated.

During the height of the pandemic, LWC focused on assisting people to get the benefits they needed but now that unemployment benefits are ending, businesses are looking for employees and residents need help finding viable careers.

“We are so much more than just the agency that handles unemployment,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “We put people to work. That’s our mission, and it always has been. We have countless tools out there to help job seekers get back into the workforce.”

The “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign emphasizes making a connection between employers and job seekers. The LWC said there are thousands of opportunities available to the public with 62 local offices available statewide.

“Louisiana is resilient,” said Cates. “We know that with so many good jobs available right now it’s the perfect

time to restart or even change your career.”

LWC will host a statewide in-person job fair on August 4.

For more information about upcoming job fairs, programs, apprenticeships and more, visit www.laworks.net.