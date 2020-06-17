Louisiana Workforce Commission forcing employers to report those who don’t show for work

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Roux 61 is known for its great food but Hebert says they’re nothing without their employees.

Because of COVID-19, Hebert doesn’t have his full staff.

He says most of his workers collected unemployment and some are choosing not to come back.

“Its been a day to day issue with us having people show up and come in,” Hebert said. “Its been a little more difficult to get them to come back. They may not make as much as they’re making not working or they don’t feel as safe coming back to work.”

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission website, if an employer has an employee who is refusing to return to work they must fill out a form.

It asks questions such as when was the employee asked to come back, why they won’t return and how much they were making. Hebert says he’s in a tough spot but has no other choice.

But theres some employees that felt differently and said they couldn’t wait to get back to work.

“I like my job I like what I do,” Cache Barnes said. “I like to interact with people, my coworkers are very cool.”

“Sitting around isn’t really going to accomplish anything so I felt I got to go back to work,” Deandre Menina said.

Hebert says he’s gratful for those who choose to come back to work and hopes things get back to normal soon.