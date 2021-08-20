Louisiana woman accused of using dead persons banking information

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A 38-year-old woman from Louisiana is behind bars facing multiple charges including Bank Fraud, Exploitation of the Infirmed, Identity Theft and Warrant – Failure to Appear.

Shanon Marie Scribner, of Morgan City is accused of using an access card that was not hers in Assumption Parish.

The access card belonged to a someone who had passed away.

A financial crimes investigation started around the middle of June when “deputies responded to a complaint in which it was alleged that an individual had committed crimes utilizing a deceased persons banking information,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were able to pinpoint Scribner as a suspect after looking at video surveillance footage.

Scribner allegedly used the access card “at various locations in Assumption Parish.”

After gathering evidence and warrants, Scribner was apprehended at Lake End Park.

The Morgan City Police Department assisted with the arrest of Shanon Marie Scribner.

Scribner is currently in the Assumption Parish Detention Center.