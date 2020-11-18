Louisiana wins over $3.2M in settlement with Apple over throttling iPhone speeds

An Apple iPhone Xs Max (R) and iPhone Xs rest on a table during a launch event on September 12, 2018, in Cupertino, California. – New iPhones set to be unveiled Wednesday offer Apple a chance for fresh momentum in a sputtering smartphone market as the California tech giant moves into new products and services to diversify.Apple was expected to introduce three new iPhone models at its media event at its Cupertino campus, notably seeking to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone market a year after launching its $1,000 iPhone X. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Attorney Jeff Landry announced that Louisiana and over 30 other states entered into a $113 million settlement agreement with Apple, Inc., for slowing down iPhone speeds without telling customers.

In 2016, Landry said Apple pushed a software update that slowed down users phones to extend battery life and keep phones from unexpectedly shutting down. However, the company did not disclose this to consumers or replace older batteries. The states that sued Apple alleged that the company did not tell consumers so that new phones would be purchased.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to hold Big Tech accountable for any and all questionable or dishonest business practices,” Landry said. “My office and I will continue fighting to protect Louisiana.”

Under the settlement, Apple will pay Louisiana $3,293,355.19; and Apple must give consumers truthful information about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management. Apple must provide this important info in various forms on its website, in update installation notes, and in the iPhone user interface itself.

This is separate from the class action litigation undetaken by Apple customers for the same issue. Under that proposed settlement, Apple will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution. Consumers may find additional information on that at www.smartphoneperformancesettlement.com.

