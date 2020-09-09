Louisiana Wing of Civil Air Patrol to assist Cameron Parish officials in hunt for displaced caskets

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has announced that they will assist the coroner of storm-devastated Cameron Parish in finding caskets washed out of their above-ground vaults by Hurricane Laura’s surging floodwaters.

Airboats and marsh buggies will be used to retrieve the displaced caskets, officials announced.

“Although a little unusual, this mission is just the sort of thing we’re ready to take on,” said Lt. Col. Mickey Marchand, the wing’s Hurricane Laura incident commander.

The wing has been providing aerial images of the hurricane’s impact for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials since Aug. 30, a press release states.

Photographs showing the extent of damage to 26 cemeteries were also turned over to parish officials.