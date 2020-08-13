Louisiana unemployment claims drop below 10,000 for first time since pandemic started

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU)- New unemployment claims continue to decrease in Louisiana where fewer than 10,000 people filed for benefits last week.

It is the first time Louisiana has dropped below the 10,000 threshold since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States.

New jobless claims fell 26% from the week before, but they are still almost four times higher than they were a year ago at this time.

More than 290,000 people in the state were receiving continuous benefits as of Aug. 1, which accounts for more than 15% of the state’s eligible workforce.