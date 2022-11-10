BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.

According to a release, the unclaimed property program receives yearly money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue for outstanding state tax refunds. This year marks the largest deposit made into the system.

We send out claim checks weekly to some people totaling six figures, and the average claim is $900. With more than $1 billion waiting to be claimed, you should really take a few minutes to check to see if your name is on this list. State Treasurer John M. Schroder

Visit LaCashClaim.org or call (888) 925-4127 to see if your tax refund is Unclaimed Property.