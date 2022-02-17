BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana will receive $10,859,512 in federal funding this year for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations along “key” roads and highways says Representative Troy Carter.

“For too long, unreliable and inconsistent charging facilities have plagued Louisiana’s roads and highways, hampering drivers and our economy. These overdue investments will strengthen our state’s critical infrastructure — paving the way for cleaner, easier driving and supporting good-paying union jobs. I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I remain committed to working with our state and local leaders to ensure that these funds are swiftly deployed to where drivers need them most.” said Carter.

The U. S. Department of Energy estimated in June 2021 that there were 1950 electric vehicles registered in state of Louisiana.

The funds were allocated as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last November. Rep. Carter and Senator Bill Cassidy were the only two Louisiana representatives to vote in favor of the bill. Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana’s five other members of the House of Representatives all voted against the bill.