Louisiana to open state’s welcoming centers to out-of-town visitors

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud News) – “We finally can welcome visitors back to Louisiana.”



Louisiana is now allowing travelers back into the pelican state and its welcome centers.



“This Friday, we will open all of our welcome centers to visitors coming back to Louisiana. We will limit the lobbies to ten people at a time.



Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser laid out the plans visitors will see when take a trip to Louisiana.



“Clean those facilities many times a day, all of our staff will be taking all the measures wearing masks.”



When visitors arrive, they will get a taste of the new-norm, Louisiana style.



“We will also be giving out Louisiana feed your soul masks to all visitors and ask them, too, to follow the rules here in Louisiana so we can continue to see those numbers decline.”



The southern hospitality will be felt as incentives to visit the state will be offered.



“We will be extending our promotion at the state’s parks if you book three nights, the fourth night free.”



Nungesser said, the state’s tourism industry saw a decline in revenue but believes it will recover in no time.



“We’ll bounce back a lot quicker than other states.”