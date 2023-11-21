WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been a week since Dominique Mckane was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson as she tried to help the other three victims. Now, she talked to KTVE about her inspiring story of survival.

“I took a step forward towards them, like, hey stop that, because I thought he was just punching them. I didn’t see any blood. I didn’t see a knife at that point.”

It happened on Monday, November 13, as she was leaving the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, not knowing what would happen next.

“It wasn’t just a slash. Not to really paint a graphic image, but it was relentless.”

She got slashed on her arms, legs,and on her face.

“I’m running, he is pulling me behind, so I kinda rolled out of my shirt. Then, he just caught up to me and grabbed me from behind on my bra. And I think this is when he stabbed me in the back. I’m on the ground, I fell. I’m on my back, and I’m kicking him off of me. I was able to get a grasp on what the severity is, and I’m like I needed to get up and run.”

But one of the other four victims wasn’t so lucky. Annie Richardson passed away the next day. Mckane says she wished she could have helped her.

“I feel guilty. I should’ve done more. I don’t feel she should have died. It’s so senseless.”

As Mckane counts her blessings, she says all she could think of was her family. And they got to watch her walk on her graduation.

“That was crazy, that was pretty insane. I would have never even thought that something like that could happen for me.”

But it did with thousands of people cheering her up for her bravery.

Mckane has dreams to pursue. She wants to travel with her family and buy a house. She says she is ready to turn the page, but not without forgiving her attacker; and that, she says, might take some time.

“That is my next step, is to be able to fully forgive him. My family motivates me. I want to be a good mom. Life is so precious.

The Mckane family has set a GoFundMe page for medical expenses. To get to the GoFundMe website click here.