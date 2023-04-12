The Louisiana Tech athletics family is in mourning. Bulldog football legend, Mickey Slaughter, has passed away.

He played for Tech from 1959-62. The Alexandria native and Bolton High School alum earned all-conference honors during his time in Ruston.

Slaughter was taken in the seventh round of the 1963 NFL Draft by the Broncos. During his three seasons in Denver, he threw for 3,607 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He later returned to Ruston to serve as Louisiana Tech’s Offensive Coordinator from 1971-75.

Slaughter was 81 years old.

Latest Posts