RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Tech University community is mourning the loss of artist Annie Richardson.

In a statement, school president Les Guice said. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time, but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.”

Dozens of people came out to the quad for a community prayer in support of the victims. Attendees say the vigil is all about unity and support.

“A well-thought-out prayer, and a beautiful song. I really enjoyed it,” Louisiana Tech student Alayna said.

“Kinda being surrounded by Louisiana Tech students and coming together to just show support and love for each other amid all this craziness,” one attendee, Logan, said.

Students and faculty staff wrote prayers, and encouraging messages. They put a candle inside the bags as tribute.

“I like how we are all together. I wished it was in better circumstances, but it was a beautiful vigil. I’m really glad that I attended,” Alayna said.

It was an evening of songs, light and darkness. But their silence also came with healing and hope.

“I’m just praying for peace and safety for comfort, mentally and physically, for both the victims and the guilty party in all this,” Logan said.

Louisiana Tech University will be offering counseling to all students throughout the week at no cost. A campus blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.