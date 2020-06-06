Louisiana SWAC schools still waiting for return to campus

“When you’re coaching 18 to 22-year-old young men, sometimes when you put them out there for the first time, they’re used to playing in high school stadium, and it’s a different deal. You have to now execute with 100,000 people screaming at you,” Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs said about playing in Tiger Stadium in 2023.

While Fobbs is looking forward to the future game, his eyes are focused on the current season. LSU, UL-Lafayette and Louisiana Tech are back on campus June 8th, but Grambling and Southern don’t have a return date. Fobbs said a timetable is needed to begin the season on time.

“It puts a lot of pressure on us. I’m a firm believe in taking care of young people. If you start a season and you’re not in good shape, you’re not healthy the way you need to be, then what can possibly happen is guys can get.”

With the off-season programs still a question mark for the state’s SWAC schools, if the affects of the pandemic trickle down to the Bayou Classic, both Southern and Grambling could suffer.

“A lot of student-athletes that come to our program, they come to our program because of that game so it would definitely be very, very different and difficult without it.”

