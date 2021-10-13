Louisiana Supreme Court to return to in-person oral arguments after summer coronavirus surge, Hurricane Ida

NEW ORELANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will here oral arguments in-person later this month after holding court proceedings over video conference call this summer when cases of coronavirus spiked to record highs in the state.

In a press release the court said it will be enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols and only allowing those participating in cases on the docket to attend. The public will be allowed to watch the proceedings live on the Louisiana Supreme Court website.

The court will hear arguments which were postponed in September, when the New Oreleans courthouse closed in response to Hurricane Ida, including oral arguments in the Officer John Doe v. DeRay Mckesson; Black Lives Matter Network Inc. case.

“The Justices of the Louisiana Supreme Court look forward to welcoming attorneys and parties scheduled for the October docket to the courthouse for in-person oral arguments,” said Chief Justice John L. Weimer.

“Although the Supreme Court remained operational in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the September oral arguments had to be rescheduled for October. And after holding previous oral arguments via video conference out of an abundance of caution due to the worsening of the pandemic in the summer, we are glad to return to having attorneys and litigants personally appear in our court.”