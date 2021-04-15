Louisiana state trooper involved in 2020 crash that killed two suspended without pay

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana State Trooper who was involved in a 2020 crash that killed two in Monroe has been suspended without pay, according to Louisiana State Police.

State Trooper Kaleb Reeves has been suspended without pay from April 14, 2021, until August 19, 2021, for his involvement in the October 2020 crash that killed two juvenile girls.

According to a press release from LSP dated April 14, Trooper Reeves has been on administrative leave since March 16, 2021, pending the completion of a disciplinary review process.

Once Trooper Reeves returns to duty, he will face restrictions on overtime, vehicle use, and he will be required to complete additional training in driving and patrol operations.

You can read the full press release from LSP below:

As a result of the fatal crash on October 1, 2020, a disciplinary decision has been issued to Trooper Kaleb Reeves ordering the maximum allowable suspension of 720 hours, under Louisiana State Police Commission Rules. His suspension will begin on April 14, 2021 and last until August 19, 2021. Trooper Reeves has been on administrative leave since March 16, 2021 pending the completion of the disciplinary review process. In addition to the disciplinary suspension, upon his return to duty, Trooper Reeves will incur restrictions on overtime and vehicle use and must successfully complete additional training in remedial driving courses and patrol operations. All of these measures are directed toward correcting conduct to ensure that Trooper Reeves can safely perform his job duties upon his return to work. The tragic loss of life as a result of this incident will never be forgotten. First responders are expected to respond to public safety emergencies and calls for service in an expeditious yet measured manner keeping their safety and the safety of the public a priority. Troopers are required to drive in dangerous conditions while managing a multitude of tasks and this incident serves to reinforce the importance of driver safety and vigilance. While Troopers accomplish this task successfully every day across the state, human error, driver distraction, and/or driving conditions can result in preventable motor vehicle crashes. In accordance with disciplinary policies and his driving history with LSP, the discipline delivered to Trooper Reeves was in line with departmental precedent and standards. Upon completing his suspension, Trooper Reeves will return to patrol duty. Please consult with the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office for inquiries on their review of the crash investigation.