Louisiana State Police releases all body-cam footage related to Ronald Greene investigation

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald A. Greene. Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging Louisiana state troopers “brutalized” Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by a car crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Today, the Louisiana State Police held a press conference on the investigation process of Ronald Greene. The investigation is still under review by federal and state authorities.

The LSP released all body-cam videos evidence pertaining to the Ronald Greene investigation.

Below are the detailed links to the full body-cam videos:

Louisiana State Police holds press conference on in-custody death of Ronald Greene on May 21.

Lt. Clary Body Worn Camera

o Video 1: https://youtu.be/U2gebKPPQnI

o Video 2: https://youtu.be/KpY-m3K8Gdw

o Video 3: https://youtu.be/XPnLOal71UI

· Lt. Clary In-car Camera: https://youtu.be/icFO2qvjE0s

· Trooper Hollingsworth Body Worn Camera

o Video 1: https://youtu.be/zzbF1yElnto

o Video 2: https://youtu.be/_YAgTZrp9cY

· Trooper York Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/ZbPWcB9bkr8

· Trooper York In-Car Camera: https://youtu.be/ndfEElygshc

· Trooper DeMoss Body Worn Camera: https://youtu.be/BexYcAwQx70