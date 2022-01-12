OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Master Trooper Michael Reichardt has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Trooper Reichardt was interviewed in the course of an investigation that led to the arrest of Dr. Scott Burkett back in 2020.

Dr. Burkett was charged with illegal distribution of schedule two drugs. The case against Dr. Burkett is under review by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Trooper Reichardt will remain on leave while State Police complete a criminal and administrative investigation.