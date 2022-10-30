HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a two-hour long standoff between an armed suspect and deputies in Hammond ended with the death of the suspect and a request to have Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigate the case.

According to the St. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded Sunday (October 30) afternoon when a man with an explosive device strapped to his chest attempted to engage with officers.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) adds that the shootout occurred on Laurie Drive off Wardline Road.

Map courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Authorities say the man fired a gun at deputies, and when officers fired back, the man was killed.

According to LSP, no deputies were injured during the exchange of fire.

However, as this was an officer-involved shooting, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested that LSP investigate the incident.

The name of the deceased suspect has yet to be released by LSP.

As of Sunday evening, this remains an active investigation and LSP detectives say additional information will be released when it becomes available.