Louisiana State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting following pursuit in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night involving sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit from De Soto Parish into Red River Parish.

According to a statement released late Thursday morning by LSP, it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. as deputies were attempting to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut.

“For reasons still under investigation, Laduca refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued on roadways in DeSoto Parish before entering Red River Parish. As the pursuit continued in Red River Parish, Laduca turned onto an oilfield road, traveled through a barbed-wire fence, and entered a pasture where the vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Laduca fled from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, a confrontation occurred which led to deputies from RRPSO and DPSO discharging their firearms.”

State police say Laduca was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the statement, the De Soto and Red River Parish sheriff’s offices asked the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate the fatal shooting. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene and is also assisting with the investigation.

State police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.