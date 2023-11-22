BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The statewide burn ban is lifting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals, the burn ban was set in place on Aug. 7 by the State Fire Marshal Office, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the National Weather Service.

It was most recently modified on Sept. 29.

With open burning, the fire marshal’s office wants to remind residents that vegetation and yard waste items are the only items that can legally be burned.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality prohibits burning plastic, tires, rubber materials, paints, chemicals, paper products and buildings.