SHREVEPORT, La. (WNTZ) – The State Fair of Louisiana is back, promising a thrilling and fun-filled experience for visitors. Running from October 26 to November 12 (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays), this year’s fair offers a wide range of special promotions, free attractions, concerts, and competitive events for all ages.

Special Promotions:

Thursday, October 26th (Opening Day) – $2 Dollar Day: Get ready for a fantastic start with gate admission at $2. Carnival rides are also available at just $2 each. What’s more, parking is free for the entire duration of the fair.

Weekday Discounts: On weekdays, enjoy free admission until 3 pm. Wednesdays on November 1 and November 8 feature gate admission for $6 and carnival armbands at $30.

Thursdays Friends Days (November 2 and 9): Bring a friend, and they get in free when you purchase a solo gate admission ticket for $8. Children aged 3-12 can also enter for $8, and their friends join them for free with a solo child's gate admission ticket priced at $4.

Special Days:

Senior’s Day (Thursday, Oct. 26): From 10 am to 3 pm, the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum hosts a Senior’s Expo with free health screenings, flu shots, pneumonia shots (with Medicare card), COVID-19 vaccine shots, game shows, educational presentations, and more. Attendees have a chance to win attractive door prizes, including a Grand Door Prize valued at over $1,000.

Latino Day at the State Fair (Sunday, Oct. 29): Enjoy Latin foods, live music, Latin bands, DJs, dancers, and exhibitor booths. The event features performances by La Reunion Nortena, La Tropa Vallenata, Tamborzo Tierra Potosina, Grupo Reynado, Ballet Folklorico Raices, and DJ Lashes.

Veterans & Military Appreciation Day (Sunday, Nov. 12): On Veteran's Day, all active and retired military personnel, along with their dependents, receive free entry to the State Fair of Louisiana. Each dependent must present their military ID for free entry.

Free Attractions and Entertainment:

Your gate admission grants you access to a variety of free attractions, including The State Fair Zoo, Circus Hollywood, Hollywood Racing Pigs, Reptile Show, The Wild World of Animals Show, Belmont World of Magic Show, Paul Bunyan Lumberjacks Show, All American High Dive Show, and free concerts.

Carnival Midway:

The State Fair of Louisiana boasts the largest carnival midway in the state, with over 60 exciting rides, games, and food. From roller coasters to kiddie rides, there’s something for everyone. Magic money credits at $1 each can be used for carnival rides, while armbands at $35 offer unlimited carnival ride access.

Special Attraction – Helicopter Rides:

Don’t miss the thrilling helicopter rides by Timberview Helicopter Rides, taking you high into the clouds for a unique view of the fair. Tickets are $25 per person.

LRCA Finals Rodeo (November 3 – November 5):

Presented by Hebert’s Town & Country and powered by CINCH Jeans & Shirts, the LRCA Finals Rodeo features top cowboys and cowgirls competing in events like bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and bull riding. Tickets are available in advance and include admission to the State Fair.

Competitive Events:

The fair hosts a range of competitive events, including the 20th Annual Antique Tractor Show & Pull, Competitive Exhibits, 4-H Talent Contest, Livestock Quiz Bowl, Nutrition Quiz Bowl, and the State Fair BB Gun Competition.

Livestock & Agriculture:

The State Fair of Louisiana features the largest livestock shows in the state, attracting Louisiana 4-H and FFA members to compete with their projects. Open livestock shows are also part of the event.

Concessions and Commercial Exhibits:

Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of fair foods, from traditional treats to unique offerings. The Commercial Exhibit Building features a wide range of products for sale.

For more details on the 2023 State Fair of Louisiana, visit their website at www.statefairoflouisiana.com.

Join the fun and excitement as the State Fair of Louisiana welcomes visitors for an unforgettable experience. Get ready for thrilling rides, delicious food, and entertaining shows, making this year’s fair a must-visit event for families and friends.

Contact Information: State Fair of Louisiana 3701 Hudson Avenue Shreveport, LA 71109 Phone: 318-635-1361 Website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com

