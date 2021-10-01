Louisiana State Capitol lights up purple for International Recovery Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion illuminated the night sky in a purple hue for International Recovery Day on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Governor’s Mansion. Photo courtesy of Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr.

Louisiana State Capitol. Photo courtesy of Hillary Mayard

On this day, Monica Gill remembers her son, Blair Miller. He died from an accidental overdose at 37 years old on June 22, 2019.

Blair Miller. (Photo courtesy of Monica Gill)

“I felt there were no real resources to help him or to help me know how to help him that we could afford,” said Gill. “I don’t want others to go through what me and so many others have if it can be helped.”

She described Blair as a loving, bright and intelligent child. Gill said Blair “started taking something” at 15 years old and his drug use continued on and off for years. He had been in and out of rehab, jail or detention centers in his life.

“At times he wanted help and would do well. Other times addiction overtook him,” said Gill.

Gill said her son left behind loved ones — including a son and daughter.

“He loved his family and gave the best hugs,” said Gill. “He was a good person with a disease. A disease that needed to be treated like cancer.”

Gill wants to bring awareness to the community and help families who may have a loved one struggling with addiction.

“If you know someone fighting addiction, reach out to them, call them and let them know you were thinking about them and love them,” said Gill. “Most of them feel alone and that is not a good place to be in. I may not be able to help my son, but I hope to bring awareness from what Blair’s life and death has taught me.”