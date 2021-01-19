Louisiana State Capitol closed on inauguration day

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana State Capitol will be closed on Jan. 20, “in an abundance of caution” of possible protests.
LATEST POSTS
- Immigration advocates ask Biden for humanitarian assistance, clarity for refugees
- Haughton man who spent nearly 100 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after being released
- President Trump delivers recorded farewell address
- Mississippi man wanted in human trafficking investigation arrested in Monroe
- Watch Live: Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 dead from COVID-19