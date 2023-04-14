BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announced he is running for Secretary of State on Wednesday morning.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Louisiana. As my time in the House is
coming to an end, I feel a call to continue in public service,” said Schexnayder. “As Speaker, I’ve
had the opportunity to work closely with Secretary Ardoin and his staff. He is leaving behind
one of the most secure and respected election divisions in the country. I want to build on that
success until Louisiana elections are ranked number one in the nation.”
Schexnayder said that he has more than $900,000 in campaign funds. The announcement was made one day after Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that he would not seek re-election.
