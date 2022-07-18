BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Sunday (July 17) evening that a communication outage issue has been resolved and as of 5:49 p.m., EBT transactions are working correctly.

SNAP EBT services were down throughout Sunday morning and afternoon.

Eventually, DCFS confirmed that a communication outage involving its national carrier led to the denial of EBT transactions at SNAP retailers.

The agency said of the issue, “We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today.”

Citizens who use SNAP EBT services should now be able to make purchases as usual without any issues.

Click here to access information designed to assist those interested in utilizing SNAP EBT services.