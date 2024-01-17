LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Shrimp Association (LSA) has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), declaring a significant financial blow to an already struggling industry.

Studies show that the average first-year revenue loss for shrimpers would range between $9.4 million and $44 million.

“The case is not just about shrimping – it’s about the survival of an industry and the people it supports,” explains a press release.

According to the Louisiana Seafood Board, LSA generates $1.3 billion and supports over 15,000 local livelihoods.

LSA filed a complaint against the NMFS for their rule requiring skimmer trawl vessels to use Turtle Excluder Devices in Louisiana’s insured waters.

‘The NMFS rule requires expensive, custom-made attachments to be installed on shrimper trawl vessels that are 40 feet or longer under the guise of protecting endangered turtles,’ as stated in the press release.

The complaint alleges that the NMFS overlooked evidence that sea turtles do not interact with inshore shrimpers and that their nesting sites are flourishing.

“The bureaucrats who instituted this rule ignored the economic devastation it will cause to shrimpers,” said James Baehr, from the Pelican Institute Center for Justice. “This unnecessary and unconstitutional rule is a direct attack on Louisiana’s livelihoods and culture.”

Emphasizing the cost of enforcing the rule will be costly for Louisiana shrimpers, who are already struggling due to foreign shrimp imports.

LSA states that ‘more importantly, this is an industry of deep tradition and culture, handed on from parent to child in the bayous of Louisiana.’

Represented by lawyers from the Pelican Institute’s Center for Justice, filed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

“The shrimpers are fighting for their rights and their way of life, and they will not back down,” said Sarah Harbison from the Pelican Center for Justice.