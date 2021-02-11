Louisiana senators announce funding for LDH to help provide COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy have announced funding to assist the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals with providing COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state.

According to state officials, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $19,687,594.72 in funding for LDH.

“Our state has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic,” said Sen. Cassidy.

“This federal funding allows our hospitals to continue getting shots in arms and ensures Louisianans are on the road to a full recovery from the coronavirus.”

FEMA has committed to cover 100 percent of the federal cost-share for expenses related to vaccine distribution. To date, FEMA has obligated more than $3.16 billion to states to help administer the vaccine.

“Vaccinating Louisianians against the coronavirus is key to keeping communities safe and rebuilding our economy, and nearly $20 million is a meaningful step toward accomplishing these goals,” said Sen. Kennedy.

One hundred percent of this project funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.