Louisiana Senate panel moves budget bills to floor

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) - Louisiana is now ranked 7th when it comes to the number of Covid-19 cases per capita a jump from the 10th spot weeks ago.

"Simply put, we're heading in the wrong direction."

The backwards drift now has Governor Edwards on high alert.

"This trend that we are seeing in the last couple of days is very concerning."

In the past week, the state has seen an increase in cases from a specific age group.

"That 18 to 29 age group is where we are seeing the largest increase" said Gov. Edwards.

The Governor said, everyone, especially young people should see this data and take it very seriously.

"The growth in cases in young people is happening in all nine regions of our state. Nobody is immune from this virus. Everyone who gets it is subject to have a poor outcome."

"The Governor said, although there has been an up-tick in cases with a specific group. He's not mandating people in the state to wear masks but ask that you be a good neighbor and mask up."

"Masks are very, very important and in fact I will tell you. We're not going to be able to successfully reopen more of our economy and ease restrictions without seeing cases spike until more people do a better job at wearing their masks."

As the state looks to improve, moving in the right direction. The Governor is asking everyone to simply do what's right.

Gov. John Bel Edwards: "Not participating is not the right thing to do."