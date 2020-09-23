Louisiana Secretary of State says voters can expect COVID-19 safety precautions during early voting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the same efforts used in July and August where people thought they were inside a clinic due to all the personal protective equipment that’s what voters can expect for early voting in October and voting in November.

“We’re going to wipe down all the equipment between use by each voter. We will also continue to have the finger covers,” Ardoin said.

Allison Dennis of Lafayette says she’s going in-person to vote because for her it’s the right thing to do.

“Mailing-in? I don’t trust that. I just know from heart to everybody’s heart the best thing for a person to do is go in-person because you got a lot of people that’s doing fradulent things.

Me as a whole, I’m going in,” Dennis stated. Dennis says she’s not worried about COVID-19.

Her worry is not having her vote counted.

“As long as I’m protected and covered by the man above, then I’m good,” Dennis added.

Downtown at 1010 Lafayette Street will remain an early voting site for next month.

The second new early voting site is the East Regional Library at 215 La Neuville Road.

Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard says line-up will be outside.

The room normally used on the 3rd floor will be no more.

“The deputy downtown stairs will allow so many in the elevator at a time; then you will be up here for just a little while,” Menard noted.

Menard says voting equipment will be wiped down after each use and staff will be wearing protective personal equipment.

Plus, voters are not to use their own cleaning products on the machine.

“We can’t have someone coming in and wiping it. That could damage it. We’re responsible for the equipment,” Menard said.

“We’re going to have mask for all voters to use if they choose to do so,” Ardoin explained.