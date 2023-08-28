BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin asked Louisianians to pray for relief from temps, drought, and wildfires Sunday.

“I implore Louisianians of all faiths and religious affiliations to join together in prayer for relief from these extreme conditions, for those who have lost their homes in these wildfires and those forced to evacuate because of them,” said Ardoin.

He also asked for prayer for the first responders working around the clock to keep everyone safe.

Ardoin declared Sat., Aug. 26, and Sun., Aug. 27 a “Weekend of Prayer in Louisiana.” He also asked that citizens be mindful of the statewide burn ban.

“Prayer is powerful,” he said. “I know Louisianans will come together to help those who have lost so much in these difficult days.”