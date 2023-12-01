(KTAL/KMSS) – A popular Louisiana boudin and cracklin shop is making their delectable cajun bites easier to access.

Billy’s Boudin and Cracklin formed a partnership with another Louisiana business, Comit Developers, to launch an e-commerce site allowing anyone within Billy’s shipping reach can get boudin, cracklins and other Cajun specialty meats delivered to their door.

If you’ve ever traveled on Louisiana Highway 190, you have likely seen Billy’s along your ride, you may have even stopped in and grabbed a bite. You no longer have to wait for that road trip to enjoy these cajun offerings.

“Everyone here is thrilled about this new website,” said Brennan Higginbotham, Chief Operations Officer of Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins. “Not only will it make shipping our products to Billy’s fans near and far much easier, we also hope it will introduce our special brand of Cajun cooking to food lovers across the country who otherwise might have never had the chance.”

Order by visiting billysboudin.com, shipping available throughout the United States.

You can find Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins throughout Acadiana in Scott, Lafayette, Krotz Springs and Opeleousas.