BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU survey polling Louisianans shows how residents feel about insurance policies, rates and their feelings on how companies handled claims.

The 2023 Louisiana Survey found that 17% of residents lost their homeowner’s insurance last year and 11% of adults who tried to get a policy had trouble getting one. Researchers said 4% of adults shopping for flood insurance had issues getting a policy.

The majority of Louisiana homeowner’s insurance policyholders, 63%, said the cost of coverage increased while 54% of flood insurance policyholders said coverage costs increased, the survey results said.

All residents said homeowner’s, flood and car insurance rates are higher in Louisiana compared to other states.

Louisianans, according to the survey, have mixed feelings about how their property claims were handled in the last two years, with 51% satisfied and 48% dissatisfied.

Since Hurricane Ida in 2021, several insurance companies have left, leaving the state in a crisis. Several bills aimed at helping policyholders have been making their way through the state legislature. Click here to view bills.