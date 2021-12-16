BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced today that eligible residents can request an indicator for Autism on their driver’s license.

According to Matthew Boudreaux, Public Information Director with Office of Motor Vehicles, any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by a qualified medical or mental health professional is eligible to apply. The autism indicator will appear under the customer’s picture on the license.

The indicator is optional and can be removed at any time, as requested by the applicant. The designation can be displayed on any class of driver’s license, but not a Class I (ID Card) or Class H (Handicap ID Card). Anyone wanting to apply must provide either a Medical Examiner’s Certification of Autism Spectrum Disorder form completed by a medical of mental health professional or a statement form qualified mental health professional.

The indicator can only be combined with the “Needs Accommodation” indicator. If the license indicates “Autism,” but not “Needs Accommodation,” a puzzle piece symbol will appear on the license with the autism designation below the picture.

If the driver’s license indicates both “Autism” and “Needs Accommodation,” the designation will appear below the picture in addition to “AN” above the picture.

The indicator can also display within the LA Wallet app. Simply unlink the current license and add it back to get the updated image.

Applicable fees apply for driver’s license processing if adding or removing the Autism indicator.