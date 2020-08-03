Louisiana receives $6M in funding to help combat drug abuse

In counties across the United States, when incarceration rates rise and household incomes fall, drug-related deaths increase, according to a study published Wednesday in the medical journal Lancet Public Health.

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Friday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,984,910 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The purpose of this funding is to support drug treatment projects around Louisiana.

“Opioid addiction has impacted thousands around Louisiana, and this funding will support critical services to help our communities battle substance abuse,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$4,984,910 to support the Overdose Date to Action program through the Louisiana Department of Health.