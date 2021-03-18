Louisiana receives $19.6M in Hurricane Laura relief funds

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Laura made landfall on August 29, 2020, as a Category 4 hurricane. Laura was tied with the 1856 Last Island hurricane, as the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Louisiana.

Just short of seven months later, Sen. John Kennedy announced the state would be receiving nearly $20M in relief funding from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Hurricane Laura devastated our state, damaging tens of thousands of homes and causing billions of dollars of damage. These funds will help get our state back on its feet and provide much-needed help to those who suffered,” says Kennedy.

In total, the $19,623,422 will provide relief for the destruction caused by Hurricane Laura.

The funds were a result of a cost share adjustment, and were awarded for the following purposes:

$10,156,500 for debris removal to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Police Jury $3,842,204.50 for Emergency Protective Measures to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative

Electric Cooperative $2,833,659 for debris removal to the City of Sulphur

$1,669,785.80 for Emergency Protective Measures to the Louisiana Department of Military

$1,121,273.44 for debris removal in Beauregard Parish

These payments are in addition to the $33.4 million announced last month, and constitute the increase in the federal cost-share from 75% to 90%.

“Hurricane Laura caused widespread damage throughout southwest Louisiana. It left towns, families, and businesses with a heavy burden to recover,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This additional support helps our communities bounce back even stronger.”