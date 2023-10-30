MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo hosted its Annual Boo at the Zoo on Saturday, October 27th. Hundreds of people dressed in costumes participated in the Halloween fun.

“I’m very excited. I want to see the animals,” Axel, one of the attendees, said.

Trick-or-treaters made their way down the path to get a chance to check out the animals while wearing their favorite costumes. Axel’s mother, Rashonda Parson, said her son’s favorite costume is Mario.

“He loves Mario, so this is a no-brainer. It’s really exciting. The kids love the Zoo, and my daughter is here volunteering with Queens of Tomorrow.”

Guests were encouraged to wear their best costumes for a chance to win the costume contest. And Columbia resident, Brittany Shafer, wasn’t the exeption.

“We like to go bigger is better. So, we have a parrot. It’s so much fun. To see the looks on my nieces face and my children. They always have a good time here at the Zoo. This is a blast.”

The event offered people of all ages a unique way to trick-or-treat by allowing them to stop at several stations throughout the Zoo.

Zoo officials chose several winners for this 2023 Boo at the Zoo.