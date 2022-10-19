This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized educational facilities from 45 states as “Blue Ribbon” schools. (Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Catherine Bricelj, principal of Mrytle Place Elementary, as a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership for 2022. According to a release, Bricelj is one of nine school leaders from the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools cohort to receive this honor.

The Terrel H. Bell’s award is awarded to leaders who are committed to education and show up as a powerful and liberating force in people’s lives. This award is a part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, and principals are nominated by their school communities during the program’s last phase.

Bricelj has contributed to the growth of Myrtle Place Elementary as she emphasizes strong relationships, building trust, and focusing on what is needed to support everyone at the school. Under her leadership, the school has grown from a school letter grade of C to an A.

School leaders have the opportunity to transform their campus, and Principal Bricelj embraced her role. She raised the bar for students and educators, then helped them achieve those higher expectations. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley

Bricelj, along with eight other recipients of the award, will be honored on November 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C.