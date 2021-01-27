Louisiana politicians release heartfelt statements regarding passing of former State Representative Steve Carter

NEW ORLEANS — There has been an outpouring of support from the colleagues of former State Representative Steve Carter, who died on Tuesday due to complications from coronavirus.

Governor John Bel Edwards is the latest to offer their deepest condolences to Rep. Carter’s friends and family, following those already published, such as Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge.

Senate President Page Cortez released the following statement:

“Former State Representative Steve Carter was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the people of Baton Rouge and the entire State of Louisiana. He had a passion for improving education and building a better future for Louisiana’s youth as evidenced by his many years of heartfelt service. He was a friend to all he met and I am better for having known and worked with him.



His passing is truly a loss for his community and state. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, and grandchildren during this difficult time.”

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder followed suit with the statement below:

“I join with my current and former colleagues in mourning the passing of former State Representative Steve Carter. I had the distinct pleasure of serving with him in the legislature, and I was always inspired by his commitment to our shared values and the people of Louisiana.



Steve will be remembered for his commitment to education and his dedicated service to Louisiana and the Capital Area Region. He will stand as an example for future generations of public servants looking to better their communities.



On behalf of the Louisiana House of Representatives, I offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”