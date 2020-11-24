Louisiana pediatrician accused of attacking college student ‘no longer employed’ at OLOL Children’s Health

by: Michael Scheidt

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – OLOL confirms Dr. Shane Mckinney “is no longer with our organization.”

This comes after a suspect was wanted for allegedly attacking a female near the LSU Lakes.

Mckinney is accused of attacking an athlete from Southern University earlier this month.

The Louisiana NAACP subsequently asked for a special prosecutor in this case.

A second battery case possibly involving Mckinney is currently under investigation.

Mckinney was a pediatrician at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and the doctor’s profile is no longer on the OLOL website.

