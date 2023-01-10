SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in Louisiana can now request to have an ‘autism’ indicator added to their Louisiana identification cards.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said in a release Monday morning that qualified applicants can request the addition of an autism indicator on their ID card. Applicants must have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder by a qualified medical or mental health professional.

The indicator will appear under the person’s picture and can be removed at any time at the applicant’s request.

It can also be displayed on any class driver’s license, including a temporary instructional permit (TIP), but may not be placed on Class H (Handicap Identification Card) credentials. Fees are required for processing if adding or removing the autism indicator.

Applicants must provide one of the following documents to the Louisiana OMV in order to have the designation added:

Medical Examiner’s Certification of Autism Spectrum Disorder form completed by the medical or mental health professional.

A statement from a qualified mental health professional licensed in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States verifying the applicant’s disability.

A driver’s license or identification card with an autism indicator cannot include the “Veteran,” “I’m a Cajun” or “100% DAV” indicators. The autism indicator can only be combined with the “needs accommodation” indicator.

If the driver’s license or identification card indicates “autism” but not “needs accommodation,” a puzzle piece symbol will appear on the credential with the autism designation below the picture.

If the driver’s license or identification card indicates both “autism” and “needs accommodation,” the autism designation will appear below the picture in addition to “AN” above the picture.

LA Wallet users can display the autism indicator on their license or ID card in the LA Wallet app. If an applicable credential is currently linked in LA Wallet, users can unlink it in the menu and add it back to get the updated image.