ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding eligible residents to renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations before a storm hits. Tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired credentials may be required for housing, food and other vital disaster recovery assistance elements. Additionally, residents should remember to include important documents in their hurricane preparations. Certificates of title, vehicle insurance, passports and birth certificates should be stored in waterproof containers, in easily accessible locations in the case of an emergency.

Eligible residents can renew credentials at expresslane.org up to 90 days prior to expiration.

Eligible residents can renew credentials on the LA Wallet app up to 90 days prior to expiration.

Eligible residents can renew credentials at an OMV field office up to 180 days prior to expiration.

Eligible residents can renew credentials at Public Tag Agent locations up to 180 days prior to expiration.

Customers can renew their vehicle registration at expresslane.org up to 60 days prior to expiration.

Renewing early DOES NOT shorten the expiration date for the next renewal.

An applicant is not eligible to renew by mail or internet if:

The license was renewed by mail or internet on the previous renewal.

The license is expired 12 months or more, is canceled for any reason or was lost by the applicant.

The applicant is seventy years or older prior to 100 days of the date of expiration of the driver’s license.

The license is suspended, pending suspension, or has a flag.

Any changes or additions since the last renewal, including any change in physical condition, are necessary.

Residents can check their driver’s license for flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications at expresslane.org. Reinstatement services cannot be processed at Louisiana OMV field offices and can only be processed in the following ways: