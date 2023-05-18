BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A statewide outage is affecting some state agencies.

The outage was reported on Thursday, May 18.

Jacques Berry, the director of Policy and Communication for the Louisiana Division of Administration, said there was a hardware failure last night that includes the affected systems.

Work to install new hardware to get the systems back up is underway, according to Berry.

“We expect the agencies to be able to resume business later this morning,” Berry said.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services have all reportedly been affected.

The outage is causing issues with the DCFS toll-free Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. The agency said to make emergency reports to law enforcement until the toll number is operating again.

LDWF said that staff can’t make or answer phone calls. The agency also can’t process boat registrations or licenses.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Medicaid customer service call center and its self-service portal are also not working due to the outage.

This is a developing story. Other agencies affected by the outage will be updated.