Louisiana Oil & Gas Association mourning the loss of founder’s wife in car accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The founder and former president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association is recovering after a car accident on I-12.

Former LOGA President Don Briggs was hurt and his wife was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning near Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, “Don Briggs’ wife Nannette, aged 77, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by Tangipahoa officials.”

Don Briggs was transported to a hospital after the accident.

Louisiana Oil & Gas Association President Mike Moncla released this statement after the deadly accident: