Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles reopens locations for limited services

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is offering limited services in multiple locations across the state, including Monroe and Ruston.

“I’m here alone, but there was over 60 people that was in line,” a customer said.

Keonta Crane said the line at the office of motor vehicles has been consistent since the doors opened.

“I’ve been out here since like, 8:00 and it’s like 12:00 now, so like 4 hours,” Crane said.

Although offices are open to customers, CDC guidelines only allow 25 percent capacity, making the wait even longer than before.

“I mean, I’m just trying to get a Louisiana ID, but due to the COVID-19, I guess they are only taking 1-2 people at a time, you know just to keep the virus down,” Crane said.

Commissioner Karen St. Germain said there’s a way to avoid the wait in some cases.

You can get driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations done online.

“We started this since almost the beginning of the stay at home order, because we knew we could do some stuff online, since people were at home,” Commissioner St. Germain said.

Limited services offered at offices include ordering a duplicate title, renewing vehicle registrations, and title transfers. If you are heading to an office, officials ask that you stand 6 feet apart as you wait your turn.

“Employees are wearing masks, we ask customers to please wear a mask, because you are protecting yourself and others from each other,” Commissioner St. Germain said.

For more details or help with your specific situation, you can call the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles at 225-925-6146.

LATEST ARTICLES: