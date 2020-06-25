Louisiana new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. Medical experts are warning this is not the time to relax on wearing of masks and other safety measures.
“The number of hospitalizations are creeping a little bit in Region 7 of Louisiana…We’ve never stopped being prepared,” said Dr. Ralph Dauterive with Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the state is just a little more than 52,000.
93% of the cases reported were atributed to community spread.
Ochsner Community COVID-19 announced these local testing locations through June 26.
Thursday, June 25
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SE Mackey Center
6534 Ford St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Ochsner Baton Rouge provided this information below:
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older.
Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, you’re encouraged to get tested to learn your COVID-19 status.
Doctor’s orders are not required. People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.