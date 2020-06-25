Louisiana new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. Medical experts are warning this is not the time to relax on wearing of masks and other safety measures.

“The number of hospitalizations are creeping a little bit in Region 7 of Louisiana…We’ve never stopped being prepared,” said Dr. Ralph Dauterive with Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the state is just a little more than 52,000.

93% of the cases reported were atributed to community spread.

Ochsner Community COVID-19 announced these local testing locations through June 26.

Thursday, June 25

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SE Mackey Center

6534 Ford St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

Ochsner Baton Rouge provided this information below: